Biz / Finance

Ant delays float after talks with regulators

CGTN
  01:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Fintech giant Ant Group's blockbuster initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong has been postponed, less than 48 hours before the highly anticipated start of trading.
CGTN
  01:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

Fintech giant Ant Group’s blockbuster initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong has been postponed, less than 48 hours before the highly anticipated start of trading.

After joint talks with regulators, some major changes, including changes of regulation on the fintech industry, may result in a failure of meeting IPO standards or information disclosure requirements, therefore, Shanghai Stock Exchange decided to postpone the listing of Ant, which was scheduled for tomorrow, SSE said in the notice last night.

Less than an hour later, Ant announced the suspension of its listing in Hong Kong.

The postponement came just one day after China’s top financial regulators conducted a rare joint regulatory talk with Ant’s co-founder Jack Ma, Chairman Eric Jing, and Chief Executive Simon Hu on Monday.

The record-setting US$34.5 billion IPO faces regulatory risks since China is tightening regulation over online lenders. China’s banking and insurance regulator on Monday posted draft rules on small loan lenders, putting limits on their operating areas, leverage and licenses.

Ant Group apologized to investors in a statement and said it will “properly handle follow-up matters in accordance with applicable regulations of the two stock exchanges.”

Ant is the parent company of China’s largest mobile payments business Alipay, which has over 700 million monthly active users in the country.

The suspension is to better protect investors and ensure the long-term healthy development of the market, China's national newspaper Economic Daily reported on Tuesday evening in a commentary.

Following the principles of openness, fairness and justice, regulators are solving the problems in the capital market, the report said.

The listing of Ant involves millions of investors and it is the regulators' duty to protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, the report said, noting the suspension is made in accordance with the regulation requirements of registration-based IPO system, requiring companies to make practical moves in information disclosure.

The suspension made a clear signal to the markets that the registration-based IPO system has supervision for each step and everyone must respect the rules, the report said, "There is no exception."

In fact, only better protection of investors could ensure more support for listed companies of good quality, as well as a sound development of China's capital market, the report said.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Gao Wei
Ant Financial
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     