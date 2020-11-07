Achieving all-round strategic cooperation in financing

DBS China signed a cooperation agreement with Optima Integration Group at the third China International Import Expo.

DBS China signed a strategic cooperation agreement with OIG (Optima Integration Group) on Friday at the third China International Import Expo.

The two sides agreed to in-depth innovation and cooperation in the digital finance field based on blockchain technology.

According to the agreement, DBS and OIG will carry out all-round strategic cooperation in supply chain financing, cash management, global capital market and innovative financial product research and development.

OIG is the largest food supply chain service platform for imported temperature-controlled agricultural products in China, and it is also the only company covering all the links in the supply chain for imported frozen food in China.

Su Jie, chairman of OIG, said: "In-depth cooperation between the two sides will surely realize the complementary advantages of industrial chain and finance, achieve the strategic win-win goal in the field of industrial finance empowered by technology, and make positive contributions to the steady development of China's food industry."

Ginger Cheng, head of Institutional banking of DBS China, added the cooperation will help boost sustainable development of both sides and make active efforts for the "double-circulation" development of China's economy after the epidemic.