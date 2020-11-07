Biz / Finance

Banks, insurers lend more support to real economy

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Banks and insurers have lent much support to the real economy over the first three quarters, according to top industry officials.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0

Banks and insurers have lent much support to the real economy over the first three quarters, according to top industry officials.

In the first three quarters, yuan loans increased by 16.3 trillion yuan (US$2.46 trillion), an increase of 2.6 trillion yuan year on year, and new bond investment by banks and insurance institutions exceeded 8 trillion yuan, said Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Loans to private enterprises jumped by 5.4 trillion yuan. And money lent to the manufacturing sector grew by 2 trillion yuan, 2.6 times that for the whole year of 2019.

Among that, bank loans to small and micro enterprises increased by 3 trillion yuan as of the end of September, an increase of 1.2 trillion compared with a year ago, benefiting 31.28 million small businesses, according to Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the People's Bank of China.

The average interest rate of newly granted inclusive loans in September was 4.92 percent, down 0.96 percentage points from last December.

The financial system has helped firms save a total of 1.25 trillion yuan in the first 10 months of this year through cuts in interest rates and bank charges, and other monetary policy tools, Liu noted.

It is expected that the country will meet its annual target to help businesses save 1.5 trillion yuan, he added.

Meanwhile, insurance companies saw their total assets grow by 12.4 percent to hit 22.4 trillion yuan, with the comprehensive solvency adequacy ratio being at 242.6 percent, the top banking and insurance regulator said.

And the insurance industry made a total payment of 998.9 billion yuan in the January to September period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     