Biz / Finance

Technology firms' shares depress the market

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
Tech firms lost markedly, tracking the weakness in the Nasdaq Composits for US tech shares overnight and the tech-heavy ChiNext Composite Index shed 1.45 percent.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
Technology firms shares depress the market

China stocks fell on Tuesday with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.4 percent at 3,360.15 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.05 percent.

Tech firms lost markedly, tracking the overnight weakness in the Nasdaq Composite, the US tech shares. The tech-heavy startup ChiNext Composite Index shed 1.45 percent to 2,773.22 points. 

The STAR 50 Index, which tracks the 50 biggest and most representative companies listed on the tech-heavy STAR Market for more than six months, slumped 2.91 percent.

Most industry sectors lost, while precious metals and automotive industry suffered biggest losses of the day with the former plummeting 3.32 percent and the latter by 2.10 percent.

Bucking the trend, airlines, the petroleum industry, travel agencies, hotels and the liquor industry gained.

Turnover on the two major bourses shrank to 981.2 billion yuan (US$148.02 billion). The mainland markets saw a net outflow of 4.11 billion yuan in overseas capital via Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     