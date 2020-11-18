Biz / Finance

Stock Connect between Hong Kong, mainland celebrates 6th anniversary with record trading

Xinhua
  09:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Stock Connect, a landmark mutual market access program connecting Hong Kong and mainland equity markets, celebrated on Tuesday its sixth anniversary with record trading.
Xinhua
  09:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

Stock Connect, a landmark mutual market access program connecting Hong Kong and mainland equity markets, celebrated on Tuesday its sixth anniversary with record trading.

Since its launch, Stock Connect has seen sustained volume growth in both northbound and southbound trading, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said in a statement, adding that total value of shares held through the program is at an all-time record and there has been growing participation from both mainland and international investors.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched on November 17, 2014, while Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched two years later on December 5, 2016, giving mainland and international investors direct access to each other's market from their home market.

Hong Kong and international investors held a total of 2.1 trillion yuan (US$320 billion) worth of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange A-shares as at November 10, 2020, compared with 86.5 billion yuan at the end of 2014, shortly after the launch of Stock Connect.

Mainland investors held HK$1.88 trillion (US$240 billion) worth of Hong Kong-listed shares through Stock Connect as at November 10, 2020, up from HK$13.1 billion at the end of 2014.

As at November 10, 2020, the total turnover of northbound trading reached 36.9 trillion yuan, with a net inflow of 1.12 trillion yuan, while HK$13.7 trillion of shares were traded on the southbound leg, with a net inflow of HK$1.62 trillion.

The daily trade value of Stock Connect hit new records in 2020 — 191.16 billion yuan for northbound trading on July 7 and HK$60.17 billion for southbound trading on July 6.

As Stock Connect continues to gain momentum, more international investors are enjoying faster access to the mainland's A-shares market and mainland investors are contributing to Hong Kong's growing market liquidity, the HKEX said.

The HKEX said enhancements to the Stock Connect program are ongoing, such as the broadening of its investment scope. It promised to work with mainland partners and regulators to bring more opportunities to investors and companies. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     