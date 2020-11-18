Improved sentiment pushes up share prices

Strong performances in the non-ferrous metals and financial sectors sees Shanghai stocks rising on Wednesday with a gain of 0.22 percent in the benchmark index.

Shanghai stocks rose on Wednesday as market sentiment improved, thanks to strong performances in the non-ferrous metals and financial sectors.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.22 percent to 3,347.30 points. The Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.54 percent to 13,658 points.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 821.7 billion yuan (US$125.4 billion), compared with 853.5 billion yuan in the previous session.

A total of 53 listed firms posted gains of more than 9 percent, while 14 declined by over 9 percent.

Guotai Junan Securities said that October's economic data was positive and suggested investors pay attention to industries such as non-ferrous metals, chemicals and building materials.