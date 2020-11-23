Biz / Finance

China to become UBS's global fintech hub

International financial institution believes China will become its global financial technology hub and bring new vitality to its operations around the world.
UBS believes China will become its global financial technology hub and bring new vitality to its global operations.

Committed to building a fintech ecosystem, the global wealth manager invests around US$3.5 billion a year in technology.

Its recent virtual 2020 Quant Conference in China pulled together intelligence from professionals and students from around the world to strengthen exchanges and collaboration to drive the transformation and upgrading of the financial industry through fintech.

Nearly 2,000 domestic and foreign industry professionals attended the conference to explore quantitative technology in the field of fintech. 

David Chin, head of APAC Investment Bank and China head said: “This is the third year we held UBS Quant Conference in China, with the largest number of participants ever. And we believe that China will become UBS’s global fintech hub."

UBS said it had achieved success and gained experience in empowering its investment bank business with fintech. During the pandemic it equipped compliant remote trading systems for key positions such as traders while exploring the virtual reality/augmented reality virtual trading rooms and also self-developed a successful digital transformation project management platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
