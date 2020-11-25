Shares in electric vehicles drag the market

State planner calls for local governments to investigate new energy vehicle projects amid indications that the sector is aiming for high quality rather than mass production.

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by electric vehicle shares.

At close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.19 percent at 3,362.33 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index plunged 1.77 percent to end at 13,656.90 points.

Shares of China Evergrand New Energy Vehicle Group Limited plummeted 5.2 percent.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner, is asking local governments to investigate new energy vehicle (NEV) projects, including Evergrand’s, according to a report.

The investigation is to clarify the investment on new energy vehicle around the country, an indication that the state planner is preventing overcapacity in the sector, according to analysts.

Earlier, the state planner cut sales of new-energy vehicles in the overall sales of automobiles to 20 percent from 25 percent, while enhancing key technologies and infrastructure for the sector, meaning the sector is aiming for high quality rather than mass production.

Bucking the trend, insurance firms post strong performances.

Turnover on the two major bourses fell to 863.4 billion yuan (US$130.93 billion). The mainland markets saw a net outflow of 1.59 billion yuan in overseas capital via Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong.