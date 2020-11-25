Supply chain firm raises Pre-A round financing

Biz / Finance

Blockchain technology and integrated supply chain finance solution provider zqanlink announces completion of  tens of millions of yuan of Pre-A round of financing. 
Blockchain technology and integrated supply chain finance solution provider zqanlink has announced completion of tens of millions of yuan in Pre-A round of financing.

The financing was led by Ivy Capital, followed by China Prosperity Capital and Fenbushi Capital.

Established in March 2020, zqanlink explores the integration and innovative application of supply chain business scenarios, cutting-edge technologies and insurance, and creates integrated supply chain financial service solutions.

Compared with traditional supply chain finance solutions, zqanlink can help core enterprises optimize supply chain management, help funders accurately identify risks and solve financing problems for small and micro enterprises upstream and downstream in the supply chain through integration of industrial and financial resources, business model consultation, export of financial technology and joint operation support.

The money will be used for further product research and development, zqanlink said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
