Sell-off sentiment dampens stock markets

Food and beverage companies, iron and steel makers and home appliance firms among the biggest losers as over half the sectors record losses in Monday trading.

Major indexes on China’s stock market ended mixed on Monday amid sell-off sentiment.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.49 percent to close at 3,391.76, as investors’ enthusiasm was dented after a fall of banking shares.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.15 percent to finish at 13,670.11, while the ChiNext Index gained 0.49 percent to end its trading day at 2,631.89.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 950.7 billion yuan (US$144.6billion), compared with 725.7 billion yuan in the previous session.

Over half the sectors recorded losses, with food and beverage firms, iron and steel makers and home appliances names among the top losers.

China said on Monday that its manufacturing activity expanded for the ninth straight month in November.

The official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November came in at 52.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the highest reading in more than three years.

Led by large enterprises, retail sales growth in China is likely to continue to increase on the back of strong Singles Day sales, but will likely remain a weak point in the economic recovery, HSBC said.

Meanwhile, smaller firms, which have seen higher sales growth in previous years, saw a year-on-year contraction in sales in October. This suggests smaller enterprises remain under significant pressure, which calls for more policy support, the bank noted.

It also expects year-on-year industrial production growth to weaken slightly in November, taking into consideration the high base last year, especially in mining and manufacturing.