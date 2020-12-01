Regulator clarifies long-term funds target

China's top securities regulator clarified the target to establish a regular delisting mechanism and attract long-term funds into the market during the 14th Five Year (2021-2025) Plan period.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote an article outlining regulations over the next five years that with the aim to raise the proportion of direct financing, the commission will make efforts to implement the new development concept and focus on creating a standardized, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market. It will also strengthen the functions of the capital market, give full play to the direct financing channels and promote the coordinated development of investment and financing, trying to increase the inclusiveness and coverage of direct financing.

"Developing the direct financing is an important mission of capital market," Yi noted.

"The reform and development of China’s capital market has accelerated significantly in recent years. A number of major reforms, including the establishment of the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the successful implementation of the pilot registration system, have been launched one after another," Yi said. "China's opening up to the outside world continued to deepen, and direct financing showed a positive trend of accelerating development."

By the end of September, the stock of direct financing had reached 79.8 trillion yuan (US$12.13 trillion), accounting for about 29 percent of the stock of social financing. Among them, during the 13th Five-Year (2016-2020) Plan period, 38.9 trillion yuan of direct financing was added, accounting for 32 percent of the increase in the scale of social financing in the same period.

Yi pledged to fully implement the stock issue registration system, optimize the multi-level capital market system with Chinese characteristics, promote the improvement of the quality of listed companies, further improve the delisting system, smooth multiple exit channels, and establish a regular delisting mechanism, so as to boost the entry of long-term funds into the market and accelerate establishing a market environment in which long-term funds are "willing to come and remain".

For instance, the commission will deepen the innovative development of the bond market and diversify direct financing tools.

It will improve the bond issuance registration system, deepen the connectivity between the exchanges and the inter-bank bond market infrastructure, and further support banks’ participation in the exchange bond market.

The commission will also accelerate development of private equity and highlight the strategic role of innovative capital.

Private equity is a major force in direct financing. As of the end of September 2020, nearly 15,000 registered equity and venture fund managers had cumulatively invested more than 10 trillion yuan, showing that it plays an increasingly important role in supporting scientific and technological innovation, Yi said.

The commission will actively broaden the sources of funds, and smooth the various links of raising, investing, managing and withdrawing funds. It will soon release interim regulations on the management of private equity funds to guide them to continuously improve professional operation level and raise their awareness of compliance management.