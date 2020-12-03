Biz / Finance

Vaccine news a boost for medicines sector

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Major indexes on China's stock market ended mixed on Thursday but HSBC says a further acceleration in services activity suggests the recovery is underway.
Major indexes on China’s stock market ended mixed on Thursday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.21 percent to close at 3,442.14, dragged mainly by pro-cyclicals.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index was up 0.07 percent to finish at around 13,970.68, while the ChiNext Index gained 1.10 percent to end its trading day at 2,712.52.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 826.3 billion yuan (US$125.9 billion), compared with 880.9 billion yuan in the previous session.

Over half of sectors saw losses, with non-ferrous metals leading the decline. Mining, national defense and iron and and steel firms were among the top losers.

The medicines sector, however, recorded big rises, lifted by good news related to COVID-19 vaccines.

A private survey released on Thursday shows growing services activity in China. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index for November came in at 57.8, compared with October’s reading of 56.8.

The recovery marks a further acceleration in services activity and the fastest pace since June 2020, which echoes the pickup in activity seen in China’s official services PMI announced earlier this week.

“While domestic consumption, particularly services consumption, has been lagging behind, this new PMI print suggests that the recovery is underway,” said HSBC.

Business expectations also continued to pick up, likely reflecting the increased momentum in the recovery as the virus remains contained and consumers felt more confident in engaging in more offline services, the bank noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
