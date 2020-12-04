Biz / Finance

Stock market remains flat after wild fluctuations

  18:22 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.07 percent to close at 3,444.58, as heavyweights like financials and real estate dragged the market down.
China’s stock market had a mediocre performance today, although more than half the sectors recorded gains.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.07 percent to close at 3,444.58 after much fluctuation, as heavyweights like financials and real estate that led early gains dragged the market down in later trading hours.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.40 percent to finish at 14,026.66, while the ChiNext Index jumped 0.68 percent to end its trading day at 2,730.84.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 748.7 billion yuan (US$114.5 billion), compared with 725.7 billion yuan in the previous session.

Of the sectors that gained ground, food and beverage firms led the way, while non-ferrous metals, light manufacturing and the national defense industry were among the top gainers.

Chen Li, chief economist at Chuancai Securities, said he believes the fundamentals of the pro-cyclical sector will remain solid in the short term, and he's also optimistic about low valuation sectors such as finance and real estate.

Fitch Ratings expects China's 2021 structured finance asset performance to improve over 2020, supported by projected 2021 GDP growth of 7.7 percent, a recovering job market and borrowers' largely stable debt-servicing capability due to lower interest rates.

“Regulatory oversight is likely to restrain household debt growth and we expect home prices to remain stable in 2021, driven by the healthy economic outlook and the government's resolve to keep the property market steady,” a Fitch official said.

