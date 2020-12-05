China's e-yuan issued to lucky Suzhou citizens

A pilot program for digital yuan was officially launched in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Saturday.

A pilot program for digital yuan was officially launched in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Saturday.

Collaborating with the People's Bank of China, the local government will issue 20 million yuan (US$3.06million) worth of the new currency to 100,000 lucky recipients.

The red envelope can be used during the city’s Double 12 Shopping Festival, which will kick off at 8pm on December 11.

To better facilitate the pilot project, JD.com said it will support Suzhou citizens to make payments with digital yuan when purchasing its self-operated products online.

At the same time, recipients can spend the new currency at nearly 10,000 offline merchants in Suzhou.

Previously, JD Digits has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with the central bank's digital currency research institute. Based on the e-yuan project, the two sides aim to jointly promote the R&D and construction of mobile technology platform and blockchain technology platform, and spur innovations in digital yuan as well as its online and offline application scenarios.

Four Chinese cities are involved in the e-yuan testing program. Also participating are Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, Chengdu in Sichuan Province and Xiong’an in Hebei Province.