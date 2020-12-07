Biz / Finance

Financial shares lead declines on Monday

  20:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Walvax Biotechnology Co plunges by 20-percent daily limit after it proposes selling stakes in subsidiary then changes its mind after receiving a letter of concern.
  20:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0

China stocks performed weakly on Monday, led by declines in financial shares.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.81 percent to 3,416.6 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index dipped 0.38 percent to 13,973.48 points.

The STAR 50 Index, meanwhile, edged up 0.09 percent to 1,406.19 points, and the ChiNext Composite Index closed 0.16 percent lower at 2,726.48 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses added up to 769 billion yuan (US$117.63 billion), expanding from the 748.8 billion yuan in the previous session. Trading volume on the Shanghai market was 7.4 billion yuan higher at 336.8 billion yuan.

Capital flowed out of the Chinese mainland in the session, posting a net outflow of 1.16 million yuan via the Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong, among which the Shanghai market saw a net influx of 865 million yuan while Shenzhen had a net outflow of 2.03 billion yuan.

Among industries, banks led the drops on Monday, with Bank of Zhengzhou, Bank of Ninbo and Changshu Bank all losing over 3 percent.

Bio-tech shares were also among the big decliners. Walvax Biotechnology Co, listed on the ChiNext board, plunged by the daily limit of 20 percent. 

Last week, the company proposed to sell the stakes of its subsidiary developing pneumonia and HPV vaccines at an extremely low price. Yunnan Securities Regulatory Bureau and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange then issued a letter of concern to the company. After that, Walvax abruptly changed its tune on Monday morning, announcing it would cancel the provisional shareholders’ meeting to consider the proposed transfer of the stake. But it still saw its stock prices take a nosedive.

Stocks related to semiconductors, however, posted gains. Hangzhou Chang Chuan Technology Co soared by 10 percent, and Naura Technology Group Co advanced 6.3 percent.

In addition, precious metal firms, the insurance industry, brokerages and the real estate sector all performed weakly, while food companies and textile shares rose slightly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
