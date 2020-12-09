Biz / Finance

China's new yuan-denominated loans rise in November

Xinhua
  23:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
China’s new yuan-denominated loans hit 1.43 trillion yuan (US$218.99 billion) in November, a year-on-year increase of 45.6 billion yuan, data from the central bank showed yesterday.

The country’s M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 10.7 percent on year to 217.2 trillion yuan at the end of November, the People’s Bank of China said.

The growth rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than that at the end of October, and up 2.5 percentage points from the same period last year, the central bank said.

Analysts had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.40 trillion yuan in November.

Lending usually rebounds after October, when a week-long National Day holiday falls.

The narrow measure of money supply, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, came in at 61.86 trillion yuan at the end of November, up 10 percent from the same period last year.

M0, the amount of cash in circulation, climbed 10.3 percent year on year to 8.16 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds the real economy receives from the financial system, came in at 2.13 trillion yuan in November, up 140.6 billion yuan on year.

By the end of November, total social financing hit 283.25 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
