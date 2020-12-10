Biz / Finance

ZA Tech and AIA team up to accelerate digitalization

ZA Tech, a technology-oriented subsidiary of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, announced a partnership with insurance giant AIA to speed up digitalization.
ZA Tech, a technology-oriented subsidiary of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, announced a partnership with insurance giant AIA to help it speed up digitalization, reach more new customers and better accommodate customers' needs.

The partnership's first phase will focus on Malaysia. ZA Tech will leverage its strong technical capabilities and patent system "Graphene" to help AIA connect with digital partners, while developing and distributing scenario-based and digital insurance products more quickly.

AIA officials said the synergy produced by this partnership will help it accelerate the acquisition of new customers and cover their diverse needs in the Malaysian market. The companies plan to extend the partnership to other AIA markets and digital solutions for life and health insurance.

Founded in 2018, ZA Tech partners with many insurance and Internet corporations, helping them digitize the ecosystem of insurance and other financial services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
