Shares see slight rebound in Thursday trade

  20:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
China stocks weather earlier declines but there's a sharp decline in total turnover at 709.2 billion yuan compared with the previous session's 791.5 billion.
  20:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

China stocks rebounded, slightly, from earlier declines on Thursday, while total turnover saw a sharp decline.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.04 percent to 3,373.28 points, and the smaller Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.11 percent to end at 13,731.34 points.

The STAR 50 Index, meanwhile, fell 0.36 percent to 1,360.18 points, while the ChiNext Composite Index closed 0.77 percent higher at 2,718.55 points.

Trading volume on the two major bourses added up to 709.2 billion yuan (US$108.38 billion), shrinking sharply from the 791.5 billion yuan in the previous session. Among them, the Shanghai Stock Exchange posted turnover of 321.6 billion yuan, down 17.7 billion yuan.

Overseas capital continued to flow into the Chineses mainland, with a net influx of 1.52 billion yuan via the Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong. Of this, the Shanghai market saw a net influx of 1.5 billion yuan.

Among industries, power-generation equipment firms led the rises, with Riyue Heavy Industry Co surging by the daily limit of 10 percent and the ChiNext-listed Ginlong Technologies Co and Sungrow Power Supply Co both soaring over 10 percent.

Iron and steel shares were also among the biggest gainers, as the price of iron ore has been reaching new highs recently. Shengtak New Materials Co rocketed by nearly 20 percent, while Xining Special Steel Co and AnYang lron and Steel Co both jumped by the maximum 10 percent.

Semiconductor companies, the health care sector and office supplies shares also performed well, while auto firms and the precious metal industry led the declines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
