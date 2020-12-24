Biz / Finance

Insurance industry launches into orbit of digital currency

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:25 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and China Construction Bank recently issued the country's first insurance policy paid in digital yuan.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:25 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and China Construction Bank recently issued the country’s first insurance policy paid in digital yuan.

Last month, the two sides collaborated on the application of digital yuan in online insurance scenarios.

People in pilot cities for the new cryptocurrency can use e-yuan to purchase ZhongAn’s star Personal Clinic Policy on its app.

ZhongAn officials said the company will continue to provide digital yuan payment services for its main products, and conduct more research in tandem with China Construction Bank in the application of e-yuan in the insurance field.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government began testing its own digital currency at the grassroots level ahead of an official rollout. To promote using the new currency, cities such as Shenzhen collaborated with the People's Bank of China to issue red envelopes to local residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ZhongAn
China Construction Bank
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     