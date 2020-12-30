Biz / Finance

New support policies for finance companies

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission unveils policies designed to enhance the sustainable and high-quality development of consumer finance and auto finance companies.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has unveiled new policies to enhance the sustainable and high-quality development of consumer finance and auto finance companies.

The regulatory requirements for loan loss provision will be appropriately reduced, according to its notice. On the premise of their accurate classification of asset risks and true reflection of asset quality, consumer finance and auto finance firms can apply to the local watchdog to lower the provision coverage ratio to not less than 130 percent from the current 150 percent.

The loan loss reserve released by such a move shall be preferentially used for the write-off of non-performing loans, and shall not be used for the payment of salaries and dividends, the CBIRC said.

To broaden their financing channels, the regulator will support consumer finance and auto finance companies to transfer the income right of credit assets through the banking credit asset registration and circulation center, seeking to further improve the efficiency of their capital use, optimize their financing structure and reduce liquidity risk.

Additionally, qualified consumer credit and auto credit players will be allowed to issue bonds in the inter-bank bond market to replenish their capital.

These measures will give more flexible space for the development of consumer finance companies and reflect the determination of regulatory authorities to boost the sector, according to Mashang Consumer Finance.

They will also bring better market recognition of consumer finance, help better prevent and resolve risks and encourage consumer credit firms to better serve the real economy, the Chongqing-based firm said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     