China stocks see sharp turnover expansion

Huang Yixuan
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0

China stocks extended their strong gains on Tuesday, with overall turnover expanding sharply.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 percent to end at 3,528.68 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index jumped 2.16 percent to 15,147.57 points.

The STAR 50 Index, meanwhile, closed 0.21 percent higher at 1,425.16 points, and the ChiNext Composite Index advanced 0.65 percent to 3,097.98 points.

Total trading volume on the two major bourses further expanded sharply to 1.27 trillion yuan (US$195.87 billion) from 1.16 trillion yuan in the previous session. It was the second consecutive day of turnover above 1 trillion yuan. Turnover on the Shanghai market was 568 billion yuan, up by 44.6 billion yuan.

However, capital continued to flow out of the Chinese mainland, with a net outflow of 4.44 billion yuan via the Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong.

Despite the overall strong performance in the major indexes, the number of listed companies posting losses was higher than that of firms gaining in the session.

Among A-shares, almost 100 surged to hit the daily cap, while 40 tumbled by the daily limit.

Yuekai Securities said that with the continued expansion in market turnover, the rebound is expected to continue. "As 2021 marks the opening year of the 14th Five Year Plan, we suggest investors focus more on technology, consumption and pro-cyclical shares," it said.

Petrochemical stocks led the rises in industry sectors, with Hengli Petrochemical Co soaring by the maximum 10 percent and Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co up by over 6 percent.

Liquor shares were also among the big gainers, with three Shanghai-listed firms — Jiangsu King’s Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co, Sichuan Swellfun Co and Anhui Yingjia Distillery Co — all hitting the 10-percent cap.

More attention is being paid to the leading baijiu stocks recently as they continued to perform strongly. Companies such as Kweichou Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin Co both saw their stock price hitting record highs. However, market regulators were also watching the sector closely to prevent marketing hype.

Food companies, the agricultural sector, and shares related to dairy and aquatic products also gained.

Coal firms, however, declined on Tuesday. Henan Dayou Energy Co lost the maximum 10 percent, while Zhengzhou Coal Industry & Electric Power Co shed over 7 percent.

Stocks related to new energy vehicles, photovoltaic glass and the Hainan Free Trade Port also closed lower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
