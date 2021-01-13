Biz / Finance

New measures to rate consumer credit firms

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:55 UTC+8, 2021-01-13       0
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission aims to strengthen classified supervision and promote the sector's sustainable and healthy development.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:55 UTC+8, 2021-01-13       0
New measures to rate consumer credit firms
HelloRF

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a number of measures on Wednesday for the regulatory rating of consumer credit firms, aiming to strengthen classified supervision and promote the sector’s sustainable and healthy development.

Five elements of industry players will be taken into account — their corporate governance and internal control, capital management, risk management, professional service quality and information technology management — with the weight of each accounting for 28 percent, 12 percent, 35 percent, 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

In principle, the rating work should be completed before the end of April each year, the regulator noted.

The regulatory rating results will be in five grades. The larger the rating grade number, the greater risk of the institution, which requires a higher degree of regulatory attention, according to the watchdog.

The results will serve as an important guide for regulatory authorities to measure a company's operating conditions and its risk management capabilities. They will also be a reference factor for implementing market access for consumer finance companies.

Su Xiaorui, a senior researcher at the Madai Institute and an expert on the consumer credit sector, applauded the measures, saying they will help promote the healthy and sustainable development of the industry.

“The policy is not only conducive to clarifying the regulatory thinking, but is also in line with the actual situation of the industry. It will provide a perfect reference for consumer finance companies to practice compliant operations in the future,” she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     