Biz / Finance

Allianz announces asset management approval

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
Allianz (China) Insurance Holdings has received regulatory approval for the preparatory establishment of the Allianz Insurance Asset Management Co Ltd.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
Allianz announces asset management approval
Ti Gong

Allianz (China) Insurance Holdings (AZCH) has received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) for preparatory establishment of the Allianz Insurance Asset Management Co Ltd, it announced on Thursday.

Allianz IAMC is the first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset management company in China to be approved for preparatory establishment after the signing of the China-EU Investment Agreement on December 30 last year.

With registered capital of 100 million yuan (US$15.4 million), it will also be the first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset manager in the history of the industry once it is established in Beijing.

The approval benefited from recent measures to further open up and encourage foreign insurance companies to invest more in China, Allianz said.

The preparatory establishment of Allianz IAMC marks a critical strategic move for the Allianz group to enter the Chinese asset management market, and also demonstrates the insurance giant’s confidence in and long-term commitment to the China market.

As a key component of Allianz’s strategy in China, AZCH will carry out the preparatory work in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, the company said.

On the back of Allianz’s global investment platform and century-old international experience in financial risk management, Allianz IAMC will build a professional investment management team locally to better serve its clients’ global asset management needs.

AZCH is the first wholly foreign-owned insurance holding company in China invested by Allianz Group. It received approval from CBIRC last December to inject another 1.2 billion yuan in capital, with Allianz Group still the sole shareholder after the capital injection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Allianz
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     