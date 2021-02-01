Biz / Finance

HSBC stepping up presence in Pearl River Delta

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
HSBC is establishing a Greater Bay Area office to tap into business opportunities in the fast-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau region.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

HSBC is establishing a Greater Bay Area (GBA) office to tap into business opportunities in the fast-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau region.

To be located in Guangdong, the new unit will oversee all strategy-related activities and serve as the contact focal point to enhance the internal alignment of the bank’s participation in GBA initiatives.

HSBC officials said the company will leverage the complementary advantages of its franchise in the three jurisdictions to service customers’ banking needs, a key focus of its Asian growth strategy.

Daniel Chan, head of business and commercial banking at Hong Kong, HSBC, will lead the unit.

Prior to the launch of Wealth Management Connect last June, the banking giant enhanced its positioning in China, including the creation of HSBC Qianhai Securities and expansion of its insurance, personal banking and wealth management services in the Pearl River Delta.

Talent development is an important element of HSBC’s GBA strategy.

Earlier this month, the bank announced a plan to hire 100 Hong Kong graduates interested in attaining work experience in the area under the Hong Kong SAR’s Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     