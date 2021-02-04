Biz / Finance

Fintech platform OneConnect sees revenue jump 42.3%

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
OneConnect, a technology-as-a-service platform, saw its revenue  rise 42.3 percent annually to 3.3 billion yuan in 2020, thanks to its commitment to innovation and diversification.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
Fintech platform OneConnect sees revenue jump 42.3%
HelloRF

OneConnect Financial Technology, a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, saw its revenue increase 42.3 percent year over year to 3.3 billion yuan (US$510million) in 2020, thanks to its commitment to innovation and diversification.

Key drivers for the growth were operation support, cloud services platform and implementation, the company said.

Revenue from operation support, for instance, surged by 82.1 percent due to the increase in demand for AI customer service and roadside assistance.

It gross margin expanded to 37.5 percent from 32.9 percent during the reporting period while the operating loss narrowed to 1.47 billion yuan, compared with 1.7 billion in the prior year.

Retail loan volume processed by the company’s systems in 2020 dropped to 70 billion yuan from 91.2 billion in 2019, due to the continuous phasing out of low-value solutions and caution among financial institutions in response to regulatory tightening.

The amount of small business loans processed increased to 41.9 billion yuan from 39.1 billion yuan, reflecting the addition of new customers. However, the increase in SME activities was not able to offset the decline in retail activities, causing a drop in business origination services revenue, according to the firm.

Total fast claims checks carried out rose to 5.9 million from 5.0 million, benefiting from an increase in number of customers, and supporting revenue from risk management services.

Cashflow from operations also significantly improved, with cashburn per month more than halving on average, said chief financial officer of OneConnect.

OneConnect’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions, which help financial institutions increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     