Postal Savings Bank helps elderly cross digital divide

HelloRF

Senior citizens are enjoying better banking services without worrying about being left behind in the information age, with Postal Savings Bank of China helping them cross the digital divide through online and offline "aging-adapted" services.

To enable the elderly to better adapt to the intelligent transformation of the banking business, the lobby managers of various outlets of Postal Savings Bank will carefully guide senior customers in the use of smart devices or self-service devices to make transactions.

In Shanghai, for example, during the peak period of pension payments every month, the bank’s Beicai sub-branch will arrange for staff to assist the elderly who are willing to use intelligent devices in handling withdrawals or transfers on self-service devices, thus reducing their waiting time.

In addition to the guidance of banking staff, the smart devices of the Postal Savings Bank outlets are also "humanized". The intelligent teller machine (ITM) equipment is equipped with a screen and camera that can adjust height to bring a better service experience to the elderly customers.

Some branches have introduced intelligent welcome robots, which can effectively answer and guide the needs of elderly customers such as picking numbers, business consultation, and route guidance while forming interesting interactions with customers.

The traditional business handling mode is still retained so that elderly customers who are not used to the digital channels can choose the familiar face-to-face way to handle related business.

The state-owned bank also launched a version of its mobile banking app with large-character display to better suit the reading habits of the aged.

In November, China’s State Council issued a notice to call on governments at all levels to make efforts to solve the difficulties of the elderly in using intelligent technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
