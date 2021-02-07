Biz / Finance

Shenzhen boards to be merged with the SME

Xinhua
  23:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0
China's securities regulator has approved the merger of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's main board with the SME board.
Xinhua
  23:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0

China’s securities regulator has approved the merger of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s main board with the SME board.

The merger will follow the general principles of unifying business rules and operation supervision modes, with issuance and listing conditions, investor thresholds, trading mechanisms, and stock codes and abbreviations remaining unchanged, Pi Liuyi, an official with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Friday.

Involving only adjustments on parts of business rules, market products, and issuance and listing arrangements, the merger will have little impact on market operations and investors’ trading in general, a spokesperson with the bourse noted.

After the merger, relevant indexes involving the SME board need to be adjusted adaptively. Fixed-income products, futures, and options products would be mostly unaffected. The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect program would also not be affected, it added.

These index adjustments will not contain substantial changes to index compiling methods. It would, hence, not lead to investment target adjustments of fund products tracking relevant indexes, the spokesperson said.

By the end of January, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s main board and the SME board housed 1,468 listed firms, accounting for 35 percent of the A-share market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     