Companies sign vaccine insurance agreement

  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Insurance companies and Fosun Group have signed a cooperation agreement on COVID-19 vaccine insurance, with the listing and transport of vaccines being protected.
The People’s Insurance Company of China, China Pacific Property Insurance and Fosun Group have signed a COVID-19 vaccine insurance business cooperation agreement, with listing and transport of the vaccine being protected.

The Shanghai branch of PICC Property and Casualty Co said it will be the main insurer to provide risk protection solutions for the listing, transport and logistics of Fosun Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine.

The successful listing of the vaccine benefited from the cooperation of all parties, which investigated the transport nodes, transport equipment, cold chain control standards and emergency events involved and designed insurance plans for each potential risk point, Fosun said.

It has been reported that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, has become the few COVID-19 vaccines to be approved by Hong Kong’s Food and Health Bureau for use in the city. 

