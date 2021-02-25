Biz / Finance

Foreign banks to expand wealth management

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
HSBC and DBS are gearing up to further tap Asia's massive wealth management market, and especially in China, with more investment and hiring specialist professionals. 
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Foreign banks to expand wealth management
HelloRF

Foreign banking giants including HSBC and DBS are gearing up to further tap the massive wealth management market in Asia, especially in China, by allocating more investment and hiring more professionals.

HSBC announced plans to invest over US$3.5 billion in the next five years to accelerate the growth of its wealth and personal banking business in Asia and drive its ambition to become the leading wealth bank in the region.

The bank aims to hire more than 5,000 staffers in the next five years, including relationship managers, investment counsellors and specialists, to support clients on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Singapore.

This includes plans to recruit up to 3,000 wealth planners to grow its new mobile wealth planning service on the mainland.

To date, the bank has over 200 new wealth planners in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

HSBC will also step up investment in technology to build digitally-enabled financial planning platforms for all its customers while delivering bespoke wealth products.

Greg Hingston, regional head of wealth and personal banking at the bank, said Asian wealth offers one of the most compelling growth opportunities today, adding that in the next five years, the bank plans to extend private banking on the Chinese mainland to 10 cities and more than double its Jade client base on the mainland and Singapore.

Asia generates nearly half of HSBC’s US$1.6 trillion wealth balances and 65 percent of the group’s wealth revenue.

DBS Bank (China) has launched a Consumer Banking Elite Program aimed at serving the fast-growing medium and high-end wealth management needs of the Chinese market by providing an across-the-board training program for those with one-year or less experience and creating consumer banking elites for China’s wealth market.

It will gather the elite management teams of DBS to provide these new recruits with one-on-one mentoring and put in place an all-round training program to share experience.

Ken Chew, head of consumer banking of DBS China, said training motivated and capable account managers and empowering them to provide client-centric wealth management services mattered a lot to China’s wealth management market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
DBS
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     