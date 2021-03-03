Hang Seng revamp plan lifts Chinese tech stocks

Chinese tech stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after officials announced the biggest overhaul of the city’s stock index for more than 50 years to make it less stuffed with traditional banks and insurers, a move that will give more weighting to mainland firms.

Hang Seng Indexes unveiled a wide-ranging overhaul of its eponymous gauge on Tuesday, including increasing the number of constituents from 52 to 80 and limiting a stock’s weighting to 8 percent.

It also said it would shorten the listing history requirement for a company to be included in the gauge to three months.

The moves, expected to come into force next year, will impact tens of billions of dollars on the world’s fourth-largest stock market.

The announcement was welcome news to mainland tech giants, who have increasingly chosen to list in Hong Kong — with several billion raised in initial public offerings last year — especially as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have surged.

Under the new rules such firms that are secondary-listed or carry unequal voting rights will no longer be limited to give percent weightings.

Electronics giant Xiaomi jumped 2.5 percent in afternoon trade before closing up 0.97 percent while e-commerce platforms Meituan and JD.com ended up 1.2 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.

“The valuation of the index will be pushed higher as more new economy stocks are expected to join under the changes,” Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities told Bloomberg.