Biz / Finance

Hang Seng revamp plan lifts Chinese tech stocks

AFP
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Chinese tech stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
AFP
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0

Chinese tech stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after officials announced the biggest overhaul of the city’s stock index for more than 50 years to make it less stuffed with traditional banks and insurers, a move that will give more weighting to mainland firms.

Hang Seng Indexes unveiled a wide-ranging overhaul of its eponymous gauge on Tuesday, including increasing the number of constituents from 52 to 80 and limiting a stock’s weighting to 8 percent.

It also said it would shorten the listing history requirement for a company to be included in the gauge to three months.

The moves, expected to come into force next year, will impact tens of billions of dollars on the world’s fourth-largest stock market.

The announcement was welcome news to mainland tech giants, who have increasingly chosen to list in Hong Kong — with several billion raised in initial public offerings last year — especially as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have surged.

Under the new rules such firms that are secondary-listed or carry unequal voting rights will no longer be limited to give percent weightings.

Electronics giant Xiaomi jumped 2.5 percent in afternoon trade before closing up 0.97 percent while e-commerce platforms Meituan and JD.com ended up 1.2 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.

“The valuation of the index will be pushed higher as more new economy stocks are expected to join under the changes,” Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities told Bloomberg.

Source: AFP   Editor: Lin Lixin
Meituan
Xiaomi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     