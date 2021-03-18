Biz / Finance

Cracking down on predatory lending to university students

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Chinese regulators have imposed new rules to curb lending to university students by Internet finance platforms that leave them heavily in debt.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Cracking down on predatory lending to university students
HelloRF

Many students lack financial literacy which plays into the hands of predatory lenders.

Chinese regulators have imposed new rules to curb lending to university students by Internet finance platforms with marketing campaigns that manipulate them into excessive spending and leave them heavily in debt and fall into the trap of loan sharks.

Microcredit firms are banned from extending consumer loans to university students, and institutions established without regulatory approval are not allowed to provide credit services for them.

The statement was made by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the People’s Bank of China, the Central Cyberspace Affairs Office, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Security.

Even licensed financial institutions such as consumer finance companies and commercial banks are required to strengthen their risk management for relevant businesses.

Lenders often provide credit on easy terms — capitalizing on a materialism prevalent among students — but tend to charge staggering interest rates and employ violent collection methods.

Universities are required to shoulder the responsibility of improving students' financial-security awareness, helping them establish reasonable spending habits, the statement said.

Authorities also vowed to intensify the investigation and punishment of illegal and criminal acts related to student lending.

In the next phase, the CBIRC said it will work with relevant departments to carry out investigations of illegal businesses, curb the practice of Internet platforms "harvesting" university students and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of students.

The student loan problem has been going on for a long time, and the watchdog has unveiled a slew of measures to standardize the market over the past few years. However, malpractice still exists as the market is so vast and attractive, and many college students lack financial literacy and are easy to be coaxed by predatory lending, said Su Xiaorui, a consumer finance expert.

She believes the new policy will help prevent risks beforehand while showing more humanistic care toward students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     