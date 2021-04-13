Biz / Finance

China's financial authorities conduct talks with Ant Group again

Xinhua
  01:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Ant Group as a whole will apply to become a financial holding company, and all its institutions engaged in financial businesses will be included in the company.
Xinhua
  01:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0

The People's Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange again carried out joint regulatory talks with Ant Group on Monday.

Pan Gongsheng, deputy head of the PBOC, answered media queries concerning the talks.

After the previous talks with regulators in December last year, Ant Group has set up a special task force to map a rectification plan under the guidance of the financial authorities and to actively carry out the rectification work, according to Pan.

Monday's talks aimed to prompt the group to face the grave problems in its financial business and the seriousness of the rectification work. The group must carry out profound and effective rectification to stay firm in serving the real economy and the people and actively respond to national development strategies, he said.

He said the group's rectification plan aims to correct unfair competition in the group's payment business, giving consumers more payment options.

According to the plan, the group should break the monopoly of information, and guarantee the security of personal and state information, he said.

Ant Group as a whole will apply to become a financial holding company, and all its institutions engaged in financial businesses will be included in the financial holding company and be regulated.

The group should strictly implement the requirements of prudent regulation, improve corporate governance, and rectify non-compliant lending, insurance, wealth management and other financial activities, and curb high leverage and risk contagion.

The group should manage the liquidity risks of major fund products, according to the plan.

For the next step, the country's financial regulators will uphold the principle of fair and strict supervision, promote fair competition, oppose monopolies, and prevent disorderly capital expansion, Pan noted.

Platform enterprises should take serving the real economy and preventing financial risks as the basis of their financial business, and all the financial activities will be put under supervision.

With the rapid development of financial technology and platform economies, new challenges for financial supervision have emerged, and it is a common problem faced by financial regulators across the world.

China's financial regulators are willing to cooperate with international financial organizations and regulatory authorities of other countries in fields including anti-monopoly, data supervision, operation management, and consumer protection, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Ant Financial
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     