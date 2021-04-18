Biz / Finance

Greenland Financial to accelerate push into digital services

Greenland Financial Holdings Group Co said it will accelerate its drive into digital services to empower industrial upgrading.
HelloRF

Greenland Financial Holdings Group Co, a subsidiary of property giant Greenland Group, said it will work for the better integration of industry and finance, and accelerate its drive into digital services to empower industrial upgrading.

By utilizing technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the company will be committed to better serving the real economy, especially small and medium-sized enterprises in the future, said Geng Jing, chairman of Greenland Financial.

“Greenland’s properties actually are a platform, opening up to unlimited financial services opportunities,” he has said. He added that the company will seek to make better use of the group’s rich data to meet the needs of its customers and supply chain partners and boost the parent company’s digital transformation.

Currently, Greenland Financial is preparing for a separate stock listing.

Last December, Greenland Financial secured a digital wholesale bank licence in Singapore, together with Linklogis Hong Kong Ltd and Beijing Co-operative Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

Dedicated to better serving customer needs and reaching under-served segments by means of technology, the new digital bank called GLL Bank, is expected to commence operations from early 2022.

Started in 2011, the company has built a network that spans brokerages, investment banking, private equity funds and financial technology by drawing upon support from its parent company’ property business.

As of the end of 2019, the company managed assets of more than 100 billion yuan (US$15.3 billion).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
