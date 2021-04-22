Biz / Finance

Study forecasts more supplemental insurance in country

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
2021 will see more diversified and targeted low-cost, inclusive health insurance plans unveiled for the unserved and underserved Chinese population.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Study forecasts more supplemental insurance in country
HelloRF

An aging population and the coronavirus pandemic have spurred great demand for health protection.

2021 will see more diversified and targeted low-cost, inclusive health insurance plans unveiled for the unserved and underserved Chinese population, according to a recent industry study.

The study, jointly released by Fudan University and Shanzhen Haiwei, a Shanghai-based supplier of health insurance risk control and health services, said Huiminbao, or “insurance designed to improve people's wellbeing,” has so far maintained positive growth momentum after its explosive development during the past year.

Coverage will expand from first and second-tier cities to smaller ones, while product pricing and the scope of protection will become more diversified to cater to the specific demands of different groups, the report predicts.

An aging population and the coronavirus pandemic have spurred great demand for health protection, and led to long-lasting changes and new business models within China's health insurance system.

To ensure the sustainable development of supplemental insurance programs, industry players, including insurance companies and their technology and health management partners, should work together to better control relevant business risks and offer more innovative services to customers, according to the report.

Technology such as big data and artificial intelligence should be applied to insurance product design, marketing, underwriting and claims to help insurers reduce costs and increase their operational efficiency, identify insurance fraud and effectively control risks, the study noted.

Huiminbao plans are essentially supplemental coverage to China’s national medical insurance programs. Priced between 29 (US$4.46) and 190 yuan a year, the plans guarantee medical coverage of up to 3 million yuan.

There are no age or occupational restrictions, and a pre-policy physical examination is not required.

Supplemental insurance has been rolled out in more than 277 cities in 25 provinces, covering more than 30 million people, according to data compiled by huize.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     