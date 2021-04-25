Biz / Finance

Tencent to advance China's digital yuan trial

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
Tencent said it has participated in the People's Bank of China's e-yuan project from the start, and will continue to carry out trials in accordance with the guidance of the PBoC.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
Tencent to advance Chinas digital yuan trial
Ti Gong

Tencent said on Sunday that it has participated in the People’s Bank of China's e-yuan project from the start, and will continue to carry out pilot trials in accordance with the guidance of the PBoC.

Tencent is said to be involved in the design, research and development as well as operation of the digital currency since the People's Bank started the program and have provided all-round support for the e-yuan trial implementation, according to media reports.

In the follow-up, the company will further carry out “controllable pilot trials” in accordance with the guidance of the central bank.

As one of the designated operating organizations by the PBoC, Tencent’s involvement in the digital money test started from February 2018.

In November 2018, it organized an expert team to join the central bank’s e-yuan system construction, and after completing the construction of two versions of the system, it officially launched a controllable pilot in January 2021 .

Tencent was one of the e-yuan exhibitors during the ongoing 4th Digital China Summit which is being held in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The digital yuan related exhibition debuted at this year’s event. Besides Tencent, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the PBoC and China’s top six state-owned commercial banks which have taken part in the cyber yuan testing also displayed the pilot achievements. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     