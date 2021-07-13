Record haul of cryptocurrency seized in UK

British police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totaling 294 million pounds (US$410 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering.

British police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totaling 294 million pounds (US$410 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organized crime groups moved into cyptocurrencies to wash their dirty money.



London police said yesterday they had seized 180 million pounds of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a 114 million pound haul on June 24 as part of a money laundering investigation.

"While cash still remains king in the criminal world, as digital platforms develop we're increasingly seeing organized criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after the first haul was discovered and has been interviewed under caution over the 180 million pound discovery.

"Today's seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the center of this suspected money laundering operation," said Detective Constable Joe Ryan. Crypto money are largely anonymous, convenient and global.