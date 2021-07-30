Biz / Finance

A first for foreign-owned insurance asset management companies on mainland

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Allianz Insurance Asset Management Company has become the first fully foreign-owned insurance asset management company on the Chinese mainland.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0

Allianz Insurance Asset Management Company (Allianz IMAC) has become the first fully foreign-owned insurance asset management company on the Chinese mainland, after receiving approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

With a registered capital of 100 million yuan (US$15.5 million), Allianz China IMAC is headquartered in Beijing.

"The approval of Allianz China IMAC marks an important milestone in advancing the strategic roadmap of Allianz China Holding, helping it achieve its long-term growth ambitions in the Chinese market," according to the corporate statement.

Allianz China Holding is the first fully foreign-owned insurance holding company on the Chinese mainland, held by Allianz Group. It received approval from CBIRC last December for another capital injection of 1.2 billion yuan, while remaining the sole shareholder.

"This license strengthens Allianz's ability to deliver a holistic suite of insurance asset management products and services in the Chinese market, in addition to our insurance presence in China," said Sergio Balbinot, board member of Allianz SE and chairman of Allianz China Holding.

"The establishment of Allianz China IAMC is a key step for Allianz's overall growth strategy in China. Allianz China IAMC will focus on growing in the local market, drawing on Allianz's global expertise and resources, thus creating value for Chinese investors and customers," said Solmaz Altin, chief executive officer of Allianz China Holding.

Allianz China IAMC said it will commence operations and business license registration procedures in accordance with relevant regulations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Allianz SE
Allianz
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     