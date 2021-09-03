Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

Market debut is celebrated in an exhibition covering 72-years of Rural Credit Cooperative's branch-building.

This year marks a new start for Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank which was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on August 19 to become the 41st A-share listed bank and the 10th listed regional rural bank.



SRCB, incorporated from the 72-year-old Rural Credit Cooperative, has vowed to take this opportunity to better serve its mission of building Shanghai's five "new cities" and participating in the coordinated development of Yangtze River Delta region, said Xu Li, president of SRCB.

SRCB has set up more than 120 branches in five "new cities," namely, 26 in Jiading New City, 22 in Qingpu New City, 25 in Songjiang New City, 26 in Fengxian New City and 30 in Nanhui New City.

"We have a deep root in these 'new cities' and it is our strength to develop inclusive finance there," Xu said.

To commemorate the occasion and project into the future, the bank launched an exhibition in Shanghai this month.

The exhibition will run through September on the fourth floor of Shanghai Archives at 9 Zhongshang Road E2.

Bookings are required for both individuals and groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 6333-6633 ext 9 to make reservation.

Date: Through September 30 (closed on Sundays and national holidays) 9am-4:30pm

Ticket: Free

Address: 9 Zhongshan Rd E2

Tel: 6333-6633 ext 9