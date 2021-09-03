Biz / Finance

Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Market debut is celebrated in an exhibition covering 72-years of Rural Credit Cooperative's branch-building.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

A model of a Rural Credit Cooperative office is on show at the exhibition, depicting tough working conditions in old times.

This year marks a new start for Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank which was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on August 19 to become the 41st A-share listed bank and the 10th listed regional rural bank.

SRCB, incorporated from the 72-year-old Rural Credit Cooperative, has vowed to take this opportunity to better serve its mission of building Shanghai's five "new cities" and participating in the coordinated development of Yangtze River Delta region, said Xu Li, president of SRCB.

SRCB has set up more than 120 branches in five "new cities," namely, 26 in Jiading New City, 22 in Qingpu New City, 25 in Songjiang New City, 26 in Fengxian New City and 30 in Nanhui New City.

"We have a deep root in these 'new cities' and it is our strength to develop inclusive finance there," Xu said.

To commemorate the occasion and project into the future, the bank launched an exhibition in Shanghai this month.

The exhibition will run through September on the fourth floor of Shanghai Archives at 9 Zhongshang Road E2.

Bookings are required for both individuals and groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 6333-6633 ext 9 to make reservation.

Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

Date: Through September 30 (closed on Sundays and national holidays) 9am-4:30pm

Ticket: Free

Address: 9 Zhongshan Rd E2

Tel: 6333-6633 ext 9

Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

Stamps representing different financial functions

Bank's A-share listing crowns decades of serving rural communities

A peasant borrowed 4 yuan (62 US cents) from the cooperative to help his one-year-old son in 1964.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     