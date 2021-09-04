Biz / Finance

China's Bond Connect program sees robust trading in August

  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-04
China's Bond Connect program continued to see robust activity in August, data released by Bond Connect Co Ltd showed.
China's Bond Connect program continued to see robust activity in August, data released by Bond Connect Co Ltd showed.

The total monthly trading volume under the program hit 577.6 billion yuan (US$89.44 billion), with the average daily turnover at 26.3 billion yuan.

The program saw a total of 6,480 trade tickets last month, the data showed.

Chinese government bonds and policy financial bonds were investors' major focuses, accounting for 47 percent and 42 percent of the monthly trading volume, respectively, according to the data.

By the end of August, Bond Connect had 2,733 approved investors, the data showed.

The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market-access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
