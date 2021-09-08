Biz / Finance

Crackdown on stock market 'black mouths'

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0
The Shanghai bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the cyberspace administration are tackling illegal financial information on the Internet.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0

Shanghai is cracking down on "black mouths" trying to manipulate stock prices with online posts tempting people into buying certain shares.

The Shanghai bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently joined hands with the cyberspace administration to launch a special campaign stamping out illegal financial information spread on the Internet.

The regulators have deleted or blocked more than 17,000 pieces of harmful information, taken down 3,187 audio and video programs, dealt with over 8,000 illegal accounts, and shut down 53 livestreaming channels, according to an announcement by the bureau on Wednesday.

The flourishing of social media platforms has offered more channels for people to acquire useful information, while the downside is that it has also led to the increasing risk of harmful misinformation.

"The 'black mouth' online stock manipulators, illegal stock recommendations and over-the-counter capital allocation activities have seriously disrupted economic and social order, and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of investors," said the bureau.

The cyberspace administration urges local Internet platforms to enhance oversight of content involving securities investment and asset management, and to curb the spread of fake and misleading information likely to disturb market order.

On some major platforms, only accounts of qualified individuals and institutions are allowed to post content likely to affect people's investment decisions.

Platforms have also made efforts to enhance investor education, opening special channels for users to learn the basics of the securities market and avoid irrational financial decisions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     