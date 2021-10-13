﻿
Biz / Finance

Regulators tighten rules on accident insurance

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
The changes aim to give customers more protection and a better deal.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Regulators tighten rules on accident insurance
HelloRF

Chinese regulators on Wednesday unveiled new rules for accident insurance to address problems such as low payouts and abnormally high commissions.

Contracts, sales management and information disclosure will be improved, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

China will establish an accident insurance product backtracking and rate adjustment mechanism to link prices to payouts and other business performance indicators, while gradually eliminate products with low payout ratio and obviously unreasonable pricing.

Drawing on relevant lessons and experience in developed insurance markets, a minimum payout rate will be set, according to the watchdog.

For short-term accident insurance products, accident insurance products with premiums exceeding 5 million yuan (US$773,862) annually for three consecutive years and with an average payout ratio below 50 percent, the underwriters will be required to cut their rates.

The industry will also be urged to reduce commissions. And a negative list will be made to help correct irregularities.

Nine types of banned behavior are listed, including bundled sales and forced sales, the statement said.

"The air-travel accident death rate is very low, so the premiums are basically only for sales and marketing expenses," an actuary in Shanghai said.

The measures will be implemented from January 1.

Last month, the China Association of Actuaries, the Insurance Association of China and the China Banking and Insurance Information Technology Management Co issued details on the incidence of accidental injury, which provided a basic model for accident insurance pricing.

An insurance product manager surnamed Liu applauded the reforms, adding they will help the healthy and sustainable development of the sector and will benefit policy-holders.

In 2020, premiums from personal accident insurance in China were about 117 billion yuan, similar to the previous year.

In the past two years, China has tightened the supervision of operating risks in the insurance industry.

In March 2020, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued new guidelines on accelerating the reform of accident insurance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     