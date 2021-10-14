﻿
Biz / Finance

China's health insurance premiums to top 1 trillion yuan this year

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
Health insurance premiums in the world's second largest economy reached 817.3 billion yuan (US$127 billion) in 2020 – 11.8 times that of 2011.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
China's health insurance premiums to top 1 trillion yuan this year
HelloRF

China's health insurance market is expected to hit 1 trillion yuan (US$155 billion) this year after more than 10-fold growth over the past decade.

Health insurance premiums in the world's second largest economy reached 817.3 billion yuan in 2020 – 11.8 times that of 2011 – and are expected to hit 1 trillion yuan by the end of this year after reaping 571.7 billion yuan in the first seven months, said a joint study by PingAn Health Insurance and yicai.com.

And the private health insurance industry is projected to exceed 2 trillion yuan by 2025, according to a joint statement by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and 13 other departments.

The proportion of health insurance has been increasing every year over the past 10 years, from 7.1 percent of the personal life insurance market to nearly a quarter.

But the health insurance industry is not without problems.

Industry data shows that by 2020, China's health insurance payouts accounted for only 14.5 percent of personal out-of-pocket health expenses, far lower than the 37 percent in the United States, the study said.

At the same time, most of the existing product underwriting focuses on health notification, and has weak control over people's irrational medical behavior such as over-treatment and claims fraud.

To avoid these risks and adapt to the ever-changing consumer demand and medical environment, health insurers must seek specialized development by establishing closer ties with hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and other industry players, the report said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     