Biz / Finance

Expats feel optimistic about living on Chinese mainland

  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-03
Expats rank the Chinese mainland as one of the top places to accelerate their careers and achieve their professional goals, according to a recent survey by HSBC.
Expats feel optimistic about living on Chinese mainland
Amost three-quarters of expats feel optimistic about living on the Chinese mainland for the next 12 months.

Expats rank the Chinese mainland as one of the top places to accelerate their careers and achieve their professional goals, according to a recent survey by HSBC.

The Chinese mainland and the United States tied for the third place, with Hong Kong and Singapore leading the way.

The survey revealed that almost three-quarters of expats feel optimistic about living on the Chinese mainland for the next 12 months.

As the prospect of global mobility slowly begins to reopen for employees, HSBC's Expat Explorer study indicates that many expats still aspire to relocate abroad for work, and the pandemic hasn't changed their ambitions.

Eight in 10 global expats say they intend to continue living in their host country for at least the next year, with only 7 percent planning to move back to their home countries.

The study also shows that working abroad has helped expats build their confidence. On the mainland, nearly half of expats are more confident in their abilities since moving there.

Also, over half of expats with children on the mainland feel their next generation will have greater confidence and a wider skillset, which is higher than the global average of 43 percent.

Apart from career progression, expats would recommend the mainland as a host location in the next 12 months, driven by expanding cultural horizons, a stable environment, good quality of life and meeting new people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
