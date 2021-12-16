Biz / Finance

UnionPay debuts 'mobile phone as POS product' overseas

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:07 UTC+8, 2021-12-16       0
Service facilitates contact-free payment acceptance by small businesses outside the Chinese mainland.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:07 UTC+8, 2021-12-16       0
UnionPay debuts 'mobile phone as POS product' overseas
Ti Gong

UnionPay International has debuted its "mobile phone as POS product" in overseas markets, facilitating better payment acceptance by small businesses.

Merchants can simply download a designated app onto a smartphone, complete the registration and review it online before the service is activated. Costs will be greatly reduced and additional hardware is not required.

Hong Kong fintech firm SPECTRA Technologies, Malaysia's AmBank Group and payment company Soft Space became the first group of organizations to provide this service to their merchants.

The product was warmly received by acquirers and merchants upon launch. In the Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo that recently opened, more than 100 exhibitors tried to take payments with the product, UnionPay International said.

As more consumers started shifting toward contact-free payments during the COVID-19 outbreak, UnionPay International has worked to enable more than 10 million merchants outside of the Chinese mainland to support UnionPay mobile QuickPass and QR Code payments.

This has minimized cash usage and the physical contact from face-to-face payments while improving the checkout experience.

UnionPay has also launched its PaybyLink solution with which merchants are able to accept payments online without the need to set up an e-commerce store.

It allows more small and micro businesses outside of the mainland to benefit from the adoption of mobile payments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
UnionPay
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     