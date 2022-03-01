Biz / Finance

New Sino-foreign wealth management JV launched in Shanghai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:16 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The world's leading asset management company, Schroder, holds a 51 percent stake in the venture, while China's Bank of Communications holds 49 percent of shares.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:16 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

China's third Sino-foreign wealth management joint venture has landed in Shanghai.

Schroder BOCOM Wealth Management, with registered capital of 1 billion yuan (US$158 million), received regulatory approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in January. It commenced business in Jing'an District on Monday.

The world's leading asset management company Schroder holds a 51 percent stake, and China's BOCOM Wealth Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Communications, holds 49 percent of shares. The two companies hope to increase the overall competitiveness of the asset management industry in China.

Six other leading financial institutions began doing business in Shanghai on Monday, including the first Chinese branch of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's biggest bank by assets.

Wu Qing, Shanghai's deputy mayor, said the opening of Schroder BOCOM Wealth Management and FAB's Shanghai branch are two major projects displaying the city's financial opening. In particular, the FAB project is the latest in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Jing'an serves as a finance highland in Shanghai, home to more than 500 financial entities, including 79 securities firms, 55 banks and 142 private equity firms. Notably, eight of the top ten private equity firms on the 2021 PEI300 list have offices in Jing'an.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Abu Dhabi
Bank of Communications
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     