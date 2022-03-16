Biz / Finance

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index recovers lost ground with record gain amid financial stability pledge

Xinhua
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 9.08 percent higher on Wednesday to ascend to 20,087.5 points after hitting a new low in nearly a decade.
Xinhua
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 9.08 percent higher on Wednesday to ascend to 20,087.5 points after hitting a new low in nearly a decade, as the authorities reassured investors that the financial hub's financial system remains stable amid global gloom.

The index jumped 1,672.42 points after tumbling to 18,415.08 points upon closing on Tuesday. It was the largest daily gain of the index since October 2008.

The Hang Seng Tech index, which represents 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, also made a comeback from a record low by closing 22.2 percent higher at 4,243.39 points, with the largest single-day surge since its launch in July 2020.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam told a news conference on Wednesday that Hong Kong's financial system, currency, and market supervision all remain stable.

The world is now in a very unstable situation with geopolitical tensions, which sent shockwaves across the world's financial markets, and Hong Kong, as an international financial hub, was inevitably affected, she said when asked to comment on the plummet in Hong Kong shares.

Lam stressed that the most important thing is that Hong Kong's financial stability and market supervision have not been affected by the recent stock market volatility, adding that the financial secretary of the HKSAR government might offer a more detailed analysis of the impact.

Also on Wednesday, the Financial Stability and Development Committee under China's State Council urged enhanced communication and coordination between the regulators of the Chinese mainland and the HKSAR to maintain the stability of the financial market in the HKSAR.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     