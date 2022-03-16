China will not pilot property tax reform in more cities in 2022

China's finance ministry has said there are no suitable conditions this year to expand the country's list of pilot cities for real estate tax reform.

China's finance ministry has said there are no suitable conditions this year to expand the country's list of pilot cities for real estate tax reform.

The judgement was made after various aspects were taken into consideration, a Ministry of Finance official told Xinhua when answering questions regarding the real estate tax reform pilot program.

The program was implemented with the authorization of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and investigations and preliminary studies have been carried out in some cities, the official said.