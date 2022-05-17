Biz / Finance

HSBC launches US$5 billion sustainable fund for GBA

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
The fund will help finance companies in the Greater Bay Area reduce their carbon emissions.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
HSBC launches US$5 billion sustainable fund for GBA
HelloRF

HSBC on Tuesday launched a US$5 billion sustainable fund to finance companies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area seeking to reduce their carbon emissions.

The new special credit fund, which runs for 18 months, will focus on supporting the development of green industries such as new energy and the low-carbon transformation of traditional industries in the area.

Through financial solutions such as green loans and green trade financing, exclusive approval channels, ESG consulting training and other services, the bank aims to support Greater Bay Area enterprises of all sizes in meeting their low-carbon emission reduction targets.

HSBC Group set out an ambitious plan in October 2020 to prioritize financing and investment that supports the transition to a net zero global economy.

In line with this strategy, the banking giant pledged to provide between US$750 billion and US$1 trillion of finance and investment by 2030 to help its clients achieve this goal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     