China's fixed-asset investment expands 6.2% in January-May

China's fixed-asset investment saw steady growth in the first five months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.
Fixed-asset investment jumped 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 20.6 trillion yuan (US$3.05 trillion) in the first five months, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The growth slowed from a 6.8-percent increase registered in the first four months. In May, fixed-asset investment picked up 0.72 percent from a month earlier.

From January to May, fixed-asset investment from the private sector increased 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 11.71 trillion yuan.

