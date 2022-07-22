Biz / Finance

China continues supporting market entities with tax, fee cuts, deferrals

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-07-22       0
China's accumulative tax refunds, tax and fee cuts, and tax and fee deferrals this year topped 3 trillion yuan (US$444 billion) by July 20, amid multiple policies to ease burdens.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-07-22       0

China's accumulative tax refunds, tax and fee cuts, and tax and fee deferrals this year topped 3 trillion yuan (US$444 billion) by July 20, amid multiple preferential policies to ease enterprise burdens, official data showed Friday.

Of the total, value-added tax credit refunds exceeded 2 trillion yuan, more than three times the total amount recorded last year, Wang Daoshu, deputy head of the State Taxation Administration, told a press conference.

Approximately 1.88 trillion yuan of value-added tax credit refunds have been completed since the country began making large-scale refunds in April, said Cai Zili, an official from the administration.

Wang also said that China's tax and fee cuts totaled 507.4 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

Since the beginning of the year, the country's tax and fee deferrals have reached 553.3 billion yuan, of which 525.7 billion yuan of taxes and fees were deferred to continue supporting smaller manufacturing enterprises.

In the second half of the year, China's tax authorities at all levels will promote the effective implementation of new tax and fee support policies to benefit more market entities, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     